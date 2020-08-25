July New Home Sales: +13.9% to 901K vs. 774K expected and 791K (revised from 776K).

That's up 36.3% Y/Y.

Median sales price of new houses sold in July was $330,600, up from $329,200 in June; the average sales price was $391,300 up from $384,700 in June.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of July was 299,000, representing a supply of 4.0 months at the current sales rate.

On a massive run higher of late, the homebuilders are taking a breather on the news, with the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) and the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) both modestly in the red.