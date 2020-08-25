Extending a long-term relationship, Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and foundry partner TSMC (NYSE:TSM) will produce a 5nm portfolio that provides "essential high-performance compute, networking and security technology required to advance infrastructure development for a multitude of end-market applications."

The targeted markets include carriers, enterprises, auto, and data centers.

Marvell's first 5nm products will start sampling by the end of the year.

The products are now in development on TSMC's N5P process, which the company says offers 20% faster speeds and 40% power reduction compared to the previous gen 7nm process.