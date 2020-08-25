Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust or CAPREIT (OTC:CDPYF) has agreed to purchase a portfolio of two properties in London, Ontario and Sarnia, Ontario, aggregating 301 residential suites totaling $50M.

The properties will be funded by cash and cash equivalents, and will subsequently be partially financed by new CMHC-insured mortgages.

Occupancy currently stands at 98.3% with only five vacant suites in the portfolio.

Closing is expected on or before September 21, 2020.

"We look to achieve solid returns on investment as operating synergies and economies of scale are realized through the increase in the size of this region's portfolio." says Mark Kenney, President and CEO.