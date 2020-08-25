UBS boosts its rating on Nio (NIO +8.2% ) to a Neutral from Sell with operational improvements this year ahead of expectations and the balance sheet looking stronger.

The firm also notes that Nio plans to sell in Europe in the second half of next year ahead of expectations.

Still, UBS is cautious on the competitive EV landscape.

"We think that the increasing number of startup companies in the space of electrification should support a substantially steeper EV penetration curve in the years ahead. It will ultimately prove challenging for all the new start-ups to find a niche between EV leader Tesla and the legacy OEMs that finally are also rapidly accelerating their EV strategies. However, the ambitious start-up valuations underpin the urgency for legacy OEMs to deliver on the EV side."

UBS joins the Wall Street consensus with its move to a Neutral rating on Nio.