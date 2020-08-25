Li Auto (LI +6.1% ) rallies again after UBS follows Goldman Sachs with a bullish ratings initiation of the company.

UBS starts off coverage with a Buy rating as it forecasts the automaker can generate sales volume of 115K at attractive margins in 2022.

"We expect the China EV market to grow 5X from 2020 to 2025, and believe Li Auto has the potential to capture a meaningful share, as it has successfully built initial brand recognition, by selling 2.5k cars a month in July, priced above Rmb300k, a segment traditionally dominated by foreign brands.Debate on EREV technology routine."

"We view EREV as a pragmatic solution to address customers’ need for a suitable driving range and charging alternatives. We expect it to co-exist with battery electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars, and think it is particularly well-suited for large vehicles due to the savings in the large battery compared with BEV."

UBS assigns a price target of $19.50 to Li Auto.

Read details on Goldman Sachs adding Li Auto to its Conviction Buy List.