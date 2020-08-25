Sutro Biopharma (STRO +1.0% ) has achieved a clinical supply milestone under its license agreement for M1231 with Merck KGaA, triggering an undisclosed amount of milestone payment.

M1231 is a MUC1-EGFR bispecific antibody drug conjugate for solid tumors, and was discovered using Sutro's XpressCF and XpressCF+ technologies and includes a proprietary linker-warhead, also discovered by Sutro.

As part of the 2014 agreement, Sutro will manufacture M1231 for early clinical supply and is eligible for further milestones and royalties. Merck KGaA will be responsible for filling and finishing the drug product, in addition to its clinical development and commercialization.