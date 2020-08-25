American Woodmark (AMWD -6.7% ) reported FQ1 net sales decline of 8.7% Y/Y to $390.1M, reflecting both remodel and new construction markets negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 157 bps to 20.5%; and operating margin of 6.9% down by 352 bps .

Adj. EBITDA declined by 18.2% Y/Y to $56.97M, and margin decline by 170 bps to 14.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $40M, compared to $62.6M a year ago; Free cash flow of $32.16M (-42.6% Y/Y).

Net leverage was at 2.10 for the twelve months ended July 31, 2020.

“American Woodmark has also done well in terms of free cash flow generation. It generated ~ $137 mn in free cash flow in FY20 and ~ $151 mn in free cash flow in FY19 from operations. Most of this cash was used to pay back the debt from the acquisition of RSI. The company's net leverage is now ~2.12 and I believe it has the capacity to invest in bolt-on acquisition,” mentions SA contributor GS Analytics, with Very Bullish rating.

