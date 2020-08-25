Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) confirms acquiring VR firm Spaces for undisclosed terms.

Apple's standard way of confirming an acquisition is a vague statement: "Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

DreamWorks Animation spun out Spaces in 2016, and the company originally focused on destination VR experiences that could fit into theme parks or retail locations.

During the pandemic, Spaces shifted to software that helps VR headset users have better experiences with Zoom and other booming video conferencing services.

Late last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was working on a combined AR/VR headset for a 2021 or 2022 release.

Spaces is just the latest AR and VR startup that Apple has snatched up recently, following the likes of NextVR, Akonia Holographics, and Vrvana.