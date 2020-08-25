The first-in-class head-up display (HUD) provides additional safety and redundancy to what is already the most advanced and pilot-friendly cockpit in business aviation.

The sophisticated capability on the Global 7500 aircraft is equipped with Enhanced and Synthetic vision systems for optimal situational awareness. The second HUD builds on these advantages, with benefits including increased contribution from the co-pilot during HUD-assisted operations, easier switching between pilot flying and pilot monitoring as well as valuable redundancy during low-visibility approaches.