Premier's (PINC -8.4% ) Q4 revenue beats consensus by $28.2M to $342.8M(+8.4% Y/Y), taking a full year revenue to $1.3B.

Segment revenue: Supply chain services: $258.4M (+14% Y/Y); Performance services: $84.3M (-5% Y/Y).

Direct sourcing business generated stronger than expected revenue driven by PPE demand; however, product demand for elective procedures and supplies to non-healthcare sectors were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related shutdowns.

Adjusted EBITDA of $119.5M, down 15% from $139.9M a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income decreased 17% to $71.4M or EPS of $0.58, which is $0.03 below consensus.

Board declared initial dividend of $0.19 for the quarter, payable on Sep. 15 with the record date of Sep. 1.

Under FY20 stock repurchase program, the company repurchased 4.6M shares of class A common stock at $32.28/share for a total purchase price of $150M.

Fiscal 2021 outlook: Premier expects to target a multi-year, CAGR in the mid-to-high single digits for consolidated net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS.

Q4 earnings call presentation