Antero Midstream (AM -1.5% ) tilts lower after a new company presentation updates full-year guidance, including a reduced capital spending outlook of $200M-$215M vs. $300M-$325M in its prior forecast.

The company trims FY 2020 guidance by ~7% at the midpoint for both adjusted EBITDA to $800M-$830M from $850M-$900M, in line with $816M analyst consensus estimate, and distributable cash flow to $590M-$620M from $625M-$675M, also in line with $614.7M consensus.

Antero Midstream raises guidance for full-year free cash flow to $445M-$475M from $375M-$425M, while return on invested capital remains steady at 14%-16%.

The company says it has closed $751M in asset sales and $250M in refinancing to ensure plenty of liquidity to meet its November 2021 debt maturity.

Antero Midstream recently reported in-line Q2 adjusted earnings and a 14% Y/Y decline in revenues.