DevOps technology leader, JFrog (FROG) has filed with SEC to raise up to $100M in IPO.

The number of shares and the price range have not yet been determined.

1H2020 Financials: Total subscription revenue: $69.25M (+50.2%); Gross Profit: $56.16M (+49.6%); Operating loss: $761K; Net Income: $426K; Cash Flow from Operations: $5.86M.

As of June 30, 2020, ~5,800 organizations, including all of the top 10 technology organizations, 8 of the top 10 financial services organizations, 9 of the top 10 retail organizations, 8 of the top 10 healthcare organizations, and 7 of the top 9 telecommunications organizations in the Fortune 500 have adopted JFrog, embarking on their journey towards Liquid Software.

Since its incorporation in 2008, the company has consistently focused on innovation to achieve significant product and customer milestones: