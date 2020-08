Digital Realty (DLR +0.6% ) expands its One Century Place facility in Toronto, bringing online additional colocation capacity to meet the region's growing networking needs.

Expects to add 6,000 square feet and 1,500 kilowatts of colocation capacity.

Digital Realty will use IBM's next-generation Direct Link 2.0 capabilities, providing direct access to the IBM Cloud in Toronto.

Yesterday, DLR announced that it's upgrading its regional connectivity hub in downtown Dallas with additional colocation capacity.

