Tyler Technologies (TYL +0.3% ) launches Assessment Connect, a solution for office data access and analysis tools to help ensure fair and equitable property valuations.

The solution features real-time data, data aggregation, contextual maps, and evidence-based metrics.

“Tyler’s Assessment Connect reduces this workload by creating connections to data sources across a variety of networks and eliminating data silos so that information is easily accessible and always current. Assessment Connect is the single source of truth for all data sources, improving accuracy and efficiency for assessors.” says Mark Hawkins, president of Tyler’s Appraisal & Tax Division.