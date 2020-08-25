Alphabet's (GOOG +0.8% )(GOOGL +0.7% ) life sciences group Verily launches Coefficient Insurance, a new health insurance subsidiary backed by Swiss Re.

Coefficient will offer stop-loss insurance, which is used by employers who self-fund employee coverage but don't want to take on all of the liability for losses.

Verily hopes its data and tech expertise can help employers better assess risks and eventually predict an employee's healthcare spending.

In 2018, about 79% of private employers with 500 or more employees offered self-insured health insurance plans.