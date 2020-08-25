Chart Industries (GTLS -2.8% ) says that divestiture of cryobiological products business, supports its strategic expansion into additional clean energy offerings, while moving out from non-core life science & animal breeding products.

The company expects to use the proceeds to pay down debt, resulting in pro forma July 31 net leverage ratio of 1.78X.

For 2020 full year, sees revenue of ~$1.2B and adjusted diluted EPS of ~$2.25, and for 2021, expects revenues in the range of $1.25B-$1.325B, with adjusted EPS of $2.90-$3.25, with no additional Big LNG projects.

The company says Q3 started in line with expectations. July orders were $82.8M, of which $6.8M were related to the cryobiological business.

Quarter to date (Q3), it received orders from 84 new customers, bringing YTD new customer count to 344.

Recently, the company partnered with FirstElement Fuel to for the development of equipment for the hydrogen fuel and mobility market. Also, entered into memorandum of understanding with a major industrial gas customer to develop specific hydrogen applications in Asia.

Investment in expanded leasing fleet expected to drive over $15M incremental revenue per year; awarded $8M, 5-year leasing contract for ISO containers with New Fortress Energy.