Petrobras (PBR -1.1% ) says it started a sale process for a group of 23 onshore and three shallow water oilfields as well as a small refinery, as the company pushes ahead with its ambitious divestment program.

The oilfields, known collectively as Polo Potiguar, produced ~23K bbl/day of oil in the first six months of 2020 and 124K cm/day of natural gas, while the refinery has an installed capacity of 39.6K bbl/day.

The Clara Camarao refinery in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte adds to the list of eight refineries Petrobras has put up for sale, a group that accounts for half of Brazil's refining capacity, or 1.1M bbl/day.

Petrobras recently reported a Q2 loss of 2.7B reais ($524M), compared with net income of 18.9B reais in the year-earlier period.