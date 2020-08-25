Xunlei -5.7% after revenue tumble, wider loss

Xunlei (XNET -5.9% ) after its Q2 results showed sliding revenues and sharp new losses.

Revenues fell by nearly 7% Y/Y and 8.3% Q/Q. Gross profit was $20.4M, down 8.3% Q/Q.

Gross margin was 46% vs. the prior quarter's 49.3%.

Non GAAP net loss increased to $11.2M from a $4.5M loss in Q1.

Revenue breakout: Cloud computing and other Internet value-added services, $21M; Subscriptions, $20.7M; Online advertising, $2.7M.

For Q3, it's guiding total revenues to $42M-$46M, which would indicate another Q/Q drop (of about 1%).

