More on Trinity Biotech Q2 earnings

Trinity Biotech (TRIB +2.4% ) reports Q2 revenue of $16.02M ( -28.8% Y/Y ), beating expectations by $3.02M.

Clinical laboratory revenues decreased to $14.8M, which represents a decrease of 28% compared to Q2, 2019; the drop in revenue was primarily due to the impact of Covid-19 on diabetes, autoimmune and infectious diseases revenues.

Gross profit of $6.9M, representing a gross margin of 42.9% vs. 42% in Q2 2019.

The loss after tax, before non-cash financial expenses for the quarter was $0.7M, vs. a profit of $0.1M last year.

EPS loss of $0.01 vs. a loss of $0.179 in Q2, 2019.

The company implemented a number of cost saving measures, as the impact of Covid on revenue became apparent.

"We are also developing a rapid Covid-19 antibody test, which will be capable of giving results in 12 minutes using a finger prick sample of blood. Upon completion of its development, it is our intention to avail of the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization pathway by the end of 2020." says Ronan O’Caoimh, CEO.

Previously: Trinity Biotech beats on revenue (Aug. 25)