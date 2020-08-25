American Airlines Group (AAL -4.2% ) says about 19K employees will be let go in October when the terms tied to the federal aid it received expire.

"Today is the hardest message we have had to share so far – the announcement of involuntary staffing reductions effective Oct. 1," reads a statement from top AAL execs.

More than 12,500 American employees have left the company already through buyouts and early retirement.

American's actions were highly anticipated and follow warnings from Delta, United and JetBlue on the impact of no new aid package being passed before October.

