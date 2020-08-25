Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is announcing new shopping moves - adding a new Shop tab to its baseline app and expanding access to its Shops checkout system.

Shares are up 2.7% following the news.

Facebook Shop is a new destination in the Facebook app that echoes its Instagram shop feature, added last month. The dedicated space aims to simplify finding products and purchasing all in one spot in the mainline app.

Meanwhile, it's rolling out the recently launched Facebook Shops feature (allowing businesses to showcase products on Facebook and Instagram) to any eligible business, and adding customization features, messaging and measurement.

And it's expanding checkout on Instagram to all U.S. businesses and creators, it says - allowing users to complete a purchase in the app with just a few taps. Facebook has partnered with BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) as well as Shopify (SHOP +2.7% ) to enable the checkout, or businesses can use Facebook Commerce Manager along with the Shops feature.

Aside from BigCommerce - which is vaulting 20.9% on the news - Facebook says it will add more platform partners soon.

Late yesterday, UBS issued a Street-high price target on Facebook ($330) tied to the company's potential to take advantage of the shift to online shopping.