JPMorgan Chase's (JPM +0.1% ) corporate and investment bank will rotate its employees between the office and home, giving them the ability to work remotely on a part-time basis, Daniel Pinto, who heads the CIB unit, told CNBC.

“We are going to start implementing the model that I believe will be more or less permanent, which is this rotational model,” he

With Wall Street firms always competing for talent, JPM's move could pressure its rivals to offer similar arrangements.

The change may also reduce Wall Street firms' requirement for office space. Recently a group of New York City landlords, including SL Green, have been urging financial firms to bring their workers back to their offices, emphasizing the impact on smaller businesses in the city.

Backup trading floors may not be needed, either, as the pandemic has proven that people can work from home effectively.

"We have all these empty buildings that are recovery sites," Pinto said. "You don't really need the bulk of those, because if people can work from home very effectively, you don't need to have recovery sites."

Previously: JPMorgan pauses return to Ohio offices indefinitely - Bloomberg (July 8)