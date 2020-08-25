Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.8% ) reportedly has cut production at its 369K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refinery ahead of a likely shutdown due to the coming of Hurricane Laura.

Cheniere Energy (LNG -1.9% ) says it has suspended operations and evacuated all personnel from its Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Louisiana.

Sasol (SSL +0.9% ) is shutting its petrochemical facilities in Lake Charles, La., and Winnie, Tex.

Total (TOT -0.9% ) says it has started a shutdown of its Port Arthur, Tex., refinery.

Goldman Sachs estimates 4M-5M bbl/day of refining capacity is in the Gulf Coast storm's broader path, and unlike Hurricane Harvey in 2017, "PADD 3 product inventories are well above normal and Gulf Coast refining utilization is already depressed."

Oil and gas producers so far have shut-in 1.5M bbl/day of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, or 82% of its total output, and more than 1.5B cf/day of natural gas production, or 57% of total output from the area.