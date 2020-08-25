Telehealth company, Amwell (AMWL) formerly known as American Well has filed with SEC to raise up to $100M in IPO.

The number of shares and the price range have not yet been determined.

1H2020 Financials: Total revenue: $122.28M (+77%); Operating loss: $113.58M; Net Income: $113.44M; Cash Flow from Operations: -$57.82M.

Concurrently, the company entered into a stock purchase agreement with Google LLC, to issue $100M of Class C common stock at a price equal to IPO price and will be contingent upon its closing.

During Q2, Amwell saw average monthly visit volumes and average monthly active providers delivering healthcare on its platform increase over 300% and 400% sequentially.

The company intends to expand into adjacent markets such as Medicare and Medicaid, government clients, clinical partnerships such as its existing collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and international markets.

This IPO is followed by telehealth competitor merger deal of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO) for $18.5B.