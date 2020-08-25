QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) has deployed Bandwidth Infrastructure Group, a metro dark fiber network provider, in its Atlanta Metro mega data center campus.

Bandwidth IG recently announced its deployment of a metro dark fiber network in Atlanta, intentionally placed to ensure minimal overlap. The company's greater Atlanta network has more than 40 newly built route miles and 75,000 fiber miles, and reaches 16 data centers accounting for 400 MW of IT load.

As part of the buildout, Bandwidth IG is deploying eight separate fiber rings all interconnecting in QTS' Atlanta Metro data center campus.

Elsewhere, Bandwidth IG is 90 days from completing a high-capacity ring in Santa Clara, Calif., to connect another strategic QTS campus.