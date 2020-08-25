For FQ4, Flexsteel (FLXS -3.5% ) reported net sales of $64.8M (-35.3% Y/Y); residential and contract net sales dropped 28.7% and 72.5% respectively.

FQ4 Net loss of $25.7M or $3.23/share vs. net loss of $19.9M or $2.52/share in the prior year quarter; included a $20.8M pre-tax restructuring expense, a $3M inventory impairment charge and $2.9M right-of-use asset impairment expense related to leases.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $48.2M vs. $22.2M as of June 30, 2019.

Capital expenditures for the year stood at $3.7M; forecasts $3-$4M in spending in FY21.

During fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, Flexsteel recorded a $34.2M of restructuring expense primarily for write-down of assets; expects to incur ~$2M of on-going facility and transition restructuring expenses in FY21.

During the quarter, the company's board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing purchase of up to an aggregate of $8M.

"While solid demand in June and July was encouraging, we are conservatively planning for sales order growth to recede late in FQ1 and for the remainder of calendar year 2020," president & CEO Jerry Dittmer commented.

Amid the pandemic uncertainty and several cost headwinds including ocean container surcharges, wage rate increases, and Vietnam supplier capacity constraints, Flexsteel is not providing any profit guidance.

"Even though its stock has rebounded from $8/share to near $17 and the secular headwinds facing the furniture business will remain in flux after the coronavirus and tariff issues dissipate, trading at under 35% of trailing twelve-month sales, Flexsteel still has some deep value," The Insiders Forum stated in Focusing In On Flexsteel Industries on Seeking Alpha.

