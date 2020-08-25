Peoples Bancorp (PEBO -2.5% ) has announced retirement of John C. Rogers, the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective September 30, after five years in his current position with the company.

Rogers will also retire from his position as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Peoples' banking subsidiary, Peoples Bank.

Further it promoted Katie Bailey as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Peoples and Peoples Bank, effective October 1.

Bailey has most recently served as Director of Finance for Peoples and as Senior Vice President, Director of Finance, for Peoples Bank, since January 2019. She has been with Peoples Bank since May 2011.