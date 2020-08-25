Zambia's ZCCM mining investment company is in talks to increase its stake in Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) local Mopani copper unit, Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says.

ZCCM submitted an expression of interest to acquire additional shares in Mopani and Glencore responded favorably, Musukwa told a media briefing.

Glencore is the majority owner in Mopani with 73.1% and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) owns 16.9%, while ZCCM holds a 10% stake.

Glencore recently said it would not pay a proposed $2.6B dividend after reporting a drop in H1 profit, due to weaker commodity prices and the impact of COVID-19, and instead would prioritize debt production.