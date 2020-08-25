The new $329 Fitbit Sense (FIT +0.5% ) includes an electrodermal activity sensor, making it the first smartwatch that can measure how well skin conducts electricity and can indicate stress levels.

The Sense, which has become Fitbit's new premium model, also includes a heart rate monitor, ECG app (FDA approval pending), and on-wrist skin temperature sensor.

Fitbit Versa 3 ($229) upgrades on the prior model with a GPS sensor and the ability to make phone calls.

The $100 Inspire 2 tracker has a revamped interface and longer battery life than its predecessor.

Fitbit's acquisition by Alphabet is still pending, awaiting regulatory approval and facing regulatory scrutiny on antitrust grounds.

Previously: Google's Fitbit acquisition gets full EU probe (Aug. 04 2020)