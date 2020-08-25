Disney (DIS -0.9% ) will be offering Mulan up to its international streaming subscribers at a lower rate than in the U.S., in a departure from pricing plans at home.

The Mouse House made waves with its plan to emphasize a streaming release on Disney Plus over a theatrical splash, setting the live-action remake to be ready for streaming Sept. 4 in the U.S. at a Premier Access price of $29.99 (aside from the cost of a Disney Plus subscription).

In France, the film won't be released on Sept. 4 - but when it appears at a later date, it will be at no added cost, Variety confirms.

In the UK, Mulan will be available for £19.99 (about $26) - a little less than the country's citizens expected to pay after hearing the $29.99 U.S. price.

And the film will cost €21.99 in most European territories, while in New Zealand it will be NZ$39.99 and in Australia, A$34.99; all of these settle to roughly $25-$26 for access to the film.

Meanwhile there's little news on Disney Plus Hotstar about plans for India - but the Mulan price is expected to be significantly cheaper there, as about $20 is the cost of an entire year's subscription to the service.