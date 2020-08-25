FDIC-insured institutions see Q2 net income shrink on higher provisions

Commercial banks and saving institutions insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation saw Q2 net income drop 70% Y/Y, according to the FDIC.

Still, "liquidity and capital levels remained very strong to meet loan demand and absorb any losses in the future," the agency said.

The net income decline is still better than in late 2008 and 2009, where the institutions, in aggregate, logged net losses.

Q2 net income for the group totaled $18.8B down from $43.7B a year earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic prompted banks and saving institutions to set aside large amount of money to cover potential credit losses.

Q2 provision expenses climbed to $61.9B, up $49.1B from a year ago.

Total loan and lease balances rose by $33.9B (0.3%) from Q1. Consumer loans, however, fell $67.1B due to reduction in credit card balances.

Total noncurrent loan rate (90 days or more past due or in nonaccrual status) rose by 15 basis point to 1.08% vs. Q1, and total noncurrent loans rose by $15.9B (15.5%) from the previous quarter.

Total net charge-off rate rose by 7 basis points to 0.57% from a year ago.

Slightly less than half (47.5%) of all institutions reported annual declines in net income, with the share of unprofitable institutions increasing to 5.4% from 3.9% a year earlier.

The Deposit Insurance Fund balance of $114.7B rose by $1.4B from Q1; however, the fund's reserve ratio declined by 9 bps from Q1 to 1.30% in Q2 due to historic insured deposit growth