Krystal Biotech (KRYS +0.2% ) has initiated PEARL 1 (Phase 1) study of KB301 for acne scars and facial wrinkles.

The 22-subject trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and initial efficacy of KB301, across three cohorts. Initial data from the study are anticipated in 2021.

The initial cohort will evaluate the safety and tolerability of two different dose levels of KB301 in healthy buttock skin.

After the dose selection, the safety and efficacy of KB301 will be evaluated in either shallow-to-moderately deep facial wrinkles or moderate-to-severe atrophic acne scars.

KB103 is designed to deliver a full-length human type III collagen transgene via intradermal injection.