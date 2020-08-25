CNOOC (CEO +1.6% ) says it has postponed the start-up of its Buzzard phase 2 oil project in the U.K. North Sea into 2021 because of lower oil prices, working restrictions related to COVID-19 and an earlier decision by the operator of the Forties pipeline, Ineos, to postpone a major three-week shutdown of the crude artery until 2021.

The postponement at the U.K.'s highest-producing oil field reverses CNOOC's January announcement that it was bringing forward the expected startup to this year.

Buzzard is a mainstay of the U.K.'s Forties crude production, with 2019 average crude output of 115K bbl/day; CNOOC has suggested the phase 2 project should boost crude oil production by ~35K bbl/day.

CNOOC recently reported H1 net profit plunged 66% Y/Y, as low oil prices and the pandemic hurt its production and operations.