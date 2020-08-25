Alliance Global Partners upgrades Qualigen (QLGN +4.0% ) to Buy with a $10 (107% upside) price target. In a note, analyst James Molloy regards the company as a "compelling opportunity" in cancer detection and treatment.

It currently markets its FastPack System for detecting prostate cancer, thyroid function and metabolic disorders. It plans to launch the FastPack PRO SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test this quarter.

Lead therapeutic candidate is AS1411, a G-rich oligonucleotide that binds to a protein called nucleolin that is present on the surface of cancer cells.