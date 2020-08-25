Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 ($0.30 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $520.28M (+0.7% Y/Y).

Expected gross margin of 78.7% and ARR of $1.92B.

Over the last 2 years, SPLK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 25 downward.