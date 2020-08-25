Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.46B (+8.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of +9.9%.

Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.