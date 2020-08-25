Chico's FAS Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2020 Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS)
- Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (-Infinity% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.18M (-31.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects comparable sales of -33.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, CHS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.