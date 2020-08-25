NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-36.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-7.3% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted gross margin of 67.5% and adj. operating margin of 10.2%.

Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.