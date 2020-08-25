Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.47B (+7.2% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comparable sales of +7.3%.

Over the last 2 years, WSM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.