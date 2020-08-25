Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 ($0.00 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $189.62M (+9.9% Y/Y).

Analyst expect billings of $186.7M and adjusted operating margin of 10.9%.

Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.