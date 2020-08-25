The apartment rental collection rate "continues to weaken as other property types are recovering," says investor Jonathan Litt, referring to the National MultiFamily Housing Council's Rent Payment Tracker.

90% of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by August 20, according to the tracker.

That's down from the 91.3% that had been paid by July 20, 2020 and 2.1 percentage points lower than the share who paid rent through Aug. 20, 2019.

The NMHC uses the data to urge Congress and the Trump administration to come to an agreement on extending unemployment benefits.

A few days ago, Litt pointed to industrial REITs' strong collection rates for August.

