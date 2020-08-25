Noah Holdings (NOAH -9.3% ) Q2 revenue RMB747.4M, -14.2% Y/Y.

The decrease was primarily driven by one-time commissions and other service fees, partially offset by increased recurring service fees and performance-based income.

Income from operations was RMB319.5M, a 24.7% increase over the last year.

Operating margin was 42.7% , increased from 28.9% for the corresponding period in 2019.

Net income was RMB301.9M, a 18.7% increase from prior year.

Total AUM as of June 30, 2020 were RMB159.4B, drop of 11.8% from last year.

