S&P flat on negative breadth, rates remain higher
Aug. 25, 2020 12:33 PM ETXLV, XLEBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor8 Comments
- The broader market is little changed, with no sectors showing any real commitment to the upside.
- The S&P is flat and the Nasdaq is up 0.1%.
- The Dow, off 0.6%, is seeing more pressure after announcing it's jettisoning Exxon, Pfizer and Raytheon, all significantly lower.
- Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV) is the leading sector, up 0.5%. But that's feeling the Dow effect as well, getting a boost from Amgen, up 5%, which will replace Pfizer.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is back in the basement after leading yesterday, down 1.7%, hurt by Exxon. Crude futures are climbing, though, up 1.7%.
- Among the Fab 5 megacaps, Facebook is seeing the biggest gains after announcing new shopping moves. Apple is down.
- Interest rates have backed off of earlier highs. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 0.69%, up more than 4 basis points.