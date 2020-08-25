Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (+43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.94M (+34.8% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted gross margin of 74.4% and adjusted operating margin of (11.7%) vs. guidance (12%)-(11%).

Over the last 1 year, ESTC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.