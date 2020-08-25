Verizon (VZ -0.6% ) is laying claim to the world's first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session.

That's a milestone that paves the way for widescale mobile edge computing and network slicing, the carrier says.

Virtualizing the radio access network decouples software and hardware functionality, allowing for a network to built on general-purpose hardware rather than specialized.

It will also lower the barrier to entry for new vendors, Verizon says.

“Virtualizing the entire network from the core to the edge has been a massive, multi-year redesign effort of our network architecture that simplifies and modernizes our entire network,” says Verizon's Adam Koeppe.