Verizon (VZ -0.6%) is laying claim to the world's first end-to-end fully virtualized 5G data session.
That's a milestone that paves the way for widescale mobile edge computing and network slicing, the carrier says.
Virtualizing the radio access network decouples software and hardware functionality, allowing for a network to built on general-purpose hardware rather than specialized.
It will also lower the barrier to entry for new vendors, Verizon says.
“Virtualizing the entire network from the core to the edge has been a massive, multi-year redesign effort of our network architecture that simplifies and modernizes our entire network,” says Verizon's Adam Koeppe.