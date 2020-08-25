"The world is a very different place today than it was six months ago," Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHY -2.8% ) CEO Keiran Wulff says as the company anticipates a two-year delay in the $20B expansion of liquefied natural gas in Papua New Guinea and a slower development of the Pikka oil project in Alaska as it reworks growth projects amid weaker conditions caused by COVID-19.

"It will be a lot more manageable process for proceeding with our growth projects at Oil Search going forward," Wulff says after Oil Search posted a $US266.2M H1 loss.

Excluding one-off items, net profit dropped by a steeper than expected 85% to $US24.7M, hurt by lower oil prices and higher exploration expenses.