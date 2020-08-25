Cowen picks up coverage again on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) with an Outperform rating following the spinoff of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT).

Analyst John Kernan calls the stock a firearms "pure play" that could surge if former Vice President Biden wins the election.

"Our FY21 EPS range is $1.70-2.05 to encompass the possible extremes of Biden or Trump wins with Senate control. We also are assuming stronger pricing resulting from the surge in demand in contrast to the promotion activity in FY20," notes Kernan.

American Outdoor Brands is also tagged with an Outperform rating by Cowen. Kernan points to management's opportunity to expand its differentiated and premium based portfolio of brands in the $30B to $35B rugged outdoor market. "Incremental margin opportunity suggests potential to double EBITDAS over multi-year period," he adds.