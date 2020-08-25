Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.49M (+22.4% Y/Y).

Estimated Non-GAAP operating margin of -15.5%.

Over the last 1 year, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.