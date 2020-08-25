Xcel Energy (XEL -2% ) edges lower after Argus downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, citing valuation as the stock currently trades at 23x the firm's 2021 EPS estimate, near the top of the P/E range for comparable utility companies with fully regulated operations.

Argus' earnings model now projects a value of $62/share for Xcel while its distributable cash model points to a value of $60; blending these approaches, the firm arrives at a fair value of $61, ~11.5% below current levels.

The firm still likes Xcel over the long term, believing the company's regulated business model will drive earnings growth over time and that shareholders will benefit from an improving balance sheet.

XEL's average Wall Street analyst rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.