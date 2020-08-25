CIBC analyst Hamir Patel has upgraded Mercer International (MERC +3.7% ) to Outperform from Neutral with a $10 price target (21% upside) up from $9.

The analyst says softwood pulp prices are showing signs of life in China and believes the company has optionality to grow its lumber platform further.

Last week, Nomadic Value Investment Partners made a compelling investment case and mentioned, "Given that industry backdrop, we like where MERC sits. The company owns some of the newest mills in the industry, a unique position in Germany being the only pulp producer in the country, and a seasoned management team that’s been executing since the company’s formation in the early 2000’s".

The company said in its conference call that Q2 results benefited from lower fiber costs and modestly higher pulp prices. However, when compared to the previous quarter, these positive impacts were more than offset by the absence of the foreign exchange gain that was recorded in Q1 on dollar-denominated cash and receivables.

Earlier this month, the company offered a $26M stalking horse bid for bankrupt lumber producer Klausner Lumber One in an upcoming bankruptcy auction. Mercer will receive a break-up fee of $520k and reimbursement of its expenses up to $260k if another bidder wins the auction.

The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.42.

Wall Street analysts are Neutral on the company, while Quant rating stands at Bearish.